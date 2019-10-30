Subway to Celebrate World Sandwich Day with #GoodComesBack Campaign and Bogo Offer on November 1

Initiating the celebration of World Sandwich Day 2019, Subway® India is inviting its guests to be a part of their global campaign #GoodComesBack by availing ‘BUY ONE GET ONE FREE’ (BOGO) offer on all menu items on Friday, November 01, 2019.

Subway® – BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Taking their partnership forward for the third consecutive year, Subway® India has again partnered with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) as part of World Sandwich Day proceedings. Subway® will contribute a fixed amount to the KSCF fund for welfare of children for every order placed at all Subway® restaurants in India on November 01, 2019.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Ranjit Talwar, Country Director, Subway® South Asia said, “Our guests look forward to celebrate World Sandwich Day with us by availing the offer. For us, it is an opportunity to manifest that as a brand we care about betterment of the society by associating with a good cause. We are glad to partner with KSCF for the third time.”

This year’s campaign #GoodComesBack stems from the insight that when you do good, good things happen. “First good is when the guests buy a menu item, they get one free and the following good is that they contribute towards the welfare of children,” said Ms. Shuchi Monga, Head of Marketing, Subway® South Asia.

The offer is valid across all participating restaurants in India on dine-in and take away orders.

Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 37 million combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily.

Subway® began its operations in India in 2001 and currently operates a chain of more than 660 restaurants across 70 Indian cities. The brand leads the way in the quick service restaurant industry in terms of its product line-up which is traditionally deemed fresh and more nutritious.

