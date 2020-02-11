Sunny Vermas IMG Venture Creates Buzz with Finale of India Glamour 2020

The Finale of Mr & Miss India Glamour and Mr & Miss North India Glamour 2020, hosted by IMG Venture with the backdrop of judges & famous celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula and Nitish Rajput brought the magic of Fashion, Style, Glamour, Talent and much more, was conducted at Hotel Modi Resort, in Panchkula. The presence of the fashion icons and the contestants has already created a Buzz across the country.

L-R: Prince Narula, Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Verma, MD and Founder IMG Venture

The participation of the contestants from different parts of the country for this Grand Show, is a continuing effort and initiative by IMG Venture to give a professional platform to the talented people and to give them a chance to walk on ramp under the guidance of professionals in the industry.

L-R: Actor and Youth icon Karan Kundra, Sunny Verma, MD and Founder IMG Venture and Celeb Prince Narula

Emcee Dhruv Dev who has been hosting shows across India and also associated as the host for brands like MTV and VH1, anchored the show. With two rounds of cocktail, ethnic wear, engaging music and ramp walk besides the dance performances and musical band created the symphony and enthralled the guests and the special invitees to the Grand Finale. With mobility partners, Jeep India and Skoda the show reflected the value and persona the show was an added attraction to the show.

Mr. Deepu Maneria & Ms. Nita Samuel won the title of Mr & Miss India Glamour 2020, Mr. Sundaram Mishra & Ms. Vaishnavi Shetty were the 1st Runner-up, Mr. Anmol Paul & Ms. Chesta Ahuja were the 2nd Runner-up.

Mr. Anurag Chaurasia & Ms. Ritu Malik won the title of Mr & Miss North India Glamour 2020. Mr. Varun Malhotra & Ms. Bhuvi Nagpal was the 1st Runner-up, Mr. Manav Satija & Ms. Tejasvi Pradhan was the 2nd Runner-up.

Speaking on the occasion about the event Mr. Sunny Verma, Founder & MD, IMG Venture said, “Through this contest I am aiming to take the modelling & the talent hunt to the next level. It has been observed that generally freshers face big challenge to work with big names, here IMG has taken an initiative to bridge this gap.”

“This is an opportunity for young and talented models in the region to come without any hesitation and be part of this wonderful initiative and I want to congratulate all the winners,” Mr. Verma added.

Rannvijay Singha said, “As a judge, I have been closely watching this platform grow and have seen many talented people grow in their own stride. I wish the winners and the contestants all the best for their future.” Sunny Verma the man behind this mega event plans to take the talent and modeling to the next level through his upcoming show Mr & Miss Asia Glamour 2020 which is without grooming fees for the first time in India. He plans to unleash and break all the records by having over 27K participants just in 30 days. The next show is estimated to be organized in April this year and is expected to be the biggest modeling show in Asia and all the concern celebrities are also going to be present in that. It’s going to be the significant milestone and the present show marks the base line for the upcoming show.