Sunsure makes Debut in Top 3 Rooftop Solar EPC Companies in India

Sunsure Energy, with a portfolio of over 60 MW of solar projects, has been recognized as the Third Largest Rooftop Solar EPC Company in India in leading renewable energy consultancy firm BRIDGE TO INDIA’s annual publication – India Rooftop Solar Report 2018. Having commissioned over 20 MW of Rooftop Solar Power Plants for India’s leading Industries in the year, Sunsure claimed 1.8% market share as per the BTI report. Sunsure – started in 2014 – is the youngest company to have broken into the Top 10% market share pie of the highly fragmented Indian Rooftop Solar EPC market.

Sunsure – Rooftop Solar EPC Company in India

Sunsure is a pioneer in the Indian Rooftop Solar industry and is one of the most experienced and bankable Solar EPC partner to the Indian C&I segment. Having set up one of India’s first 500 kWp rooftop solar plant in 2015, recently, Sunsure also commissioned Haryana’s first Captive Open Access plant – a 5.5 MW plant with single-axis tracking.

Sunsure’s road to a leadership position in Indian Solar is paved with long-term engagements with some of the largest industrial players in India that continue to drive forward on their renewable energy goals. Some of these are very close to a 100% reliance on Solar Power through a mix of rooftop and open access solar.

“Our growth story is a testament to the demand for high quality solar plants in the Indian C&I segment. Our customers, and largely the Indian C&I segment, is taking a very long-term view of their energy needs and how these are met. Sunsure Team’s ability to partake in the industry’s vision, formulate green energy strategies for them and consistently deliver a fantastic experience from the power plant is at the heart of our success,” stated Shashank Sharma, Founder & CEO of Sunsure.

About Sunsure Energy

Sunsure is a leader in Industrial Solar Energy Services with over 60 MW solar plants commissioned and under operations across 10 Indian states. Sunsure plants include large scale Rooftop, Utility scale and Open Access solar plants extending to both private and public sector industries. Head quartered in New Delhi, Sunsure is the preferred solar partner for companies like Merino Industries, Hindware, Mazagaon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, Enrich Agro (Coca Cola Bottlers), Minda Group, Cleantech Solar, Machino Plastics (A Maruti JV Company), Surya Roshni and many others.