Superfruit Cranberry – Your Monsoon Saviour

Cranberries are the underrated stars of the berry family. In fact, they are often referred to as ‘Super Foods’ for its high nutritional contents and extremely low-calorie count – 25 calories per cup! Due to their very sharp and sour taste, cranberries are rarely eaten raw and are mostly consumed as juice, which is either sweetened or mixed with other juices. Other cranberry-based products include sauces, dried cranberries, and powders and extracts used in supplements.

Your Monsoon Savior

Along with the monsoon relief, comes a plethora of infections and diseases. A good portion of cranberries in your diet can keep you safe from UTI, which is predominant during the monsoons. Studies show they also increase the efficiency of antibiotics in certain cases, therefore a win-win.

Health Benefits

Studies have linked it to lower risk of urinary tract infections, improve immune function, and decrease blood pressure. Clinical trials have shown positive benefits for daily single servings of cranberry juice or dried encapsulated powder in preventing the overall incidence of UTI and significantly reducing recurrent infections.

Whole cranberries contain high soluble fiber which helps and supports digestion and improves metabolism. They help keep the gut bacterial microbiome balanced by promoting beneficial bacteria and decreasing the harmful ones.

Consuming cranberry products regularly is reported to have increased the immunity of the individual. It helps in increasing the count of White Blood Cells, that aid in overcoming infection by secreting signals that help activate other cell types to fight against infections.

The Ideal Summer Fruit

Come summer, home cooks look for light food which packs a powerful punch. Cranberries are super-rich in antioxidants, packing in more of this punch than even spinach and green tea. They are rich in iron, calcium, potassium, minerals, vitamin Bs and vitamin C. A good portion of cranberries can help replenish these vitamins during the harsh sun of the summer Cranberry juice makes a refreshing drink on its own or mixed with sparkling water and served on ice. The fruits can also be eaten whole at breakfast or added to your favorite breakfast cereal Its tangy flavor calls for unique and lovely desserts. Top your favorite ice cream with these or use cranberry sauce as a sweet topping on crackers, cakes, and pies. Dried cranberries to a veggie or fruit salad give it an extra pop of flavor.