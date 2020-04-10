Svatantra’s Cashless Mediclaim – a Boon to Rural India

by businesswireindia.com

Svatantra Microfin Private Limited, a microfinance institution headquartered in Mumbai offers micro-credits vis-à-vis other impactful financial services such as cashless mediclaim, accident and home structure insurance to its rural clients, with a vision to make clients financially included and economically protected.Amidst the current health concerns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Svatantra Microfin’s Cashless Mediclaim has provided great hope to the company’s more than a million rural women customers and their families. In the present scenario, income of many of the rural and semi-urban customers has been affected. The company reached out to its customers reiterating and advising them to stay safe and stress-free since their Cashless Mediclaim will help them overcome any health-related expenses.Over the last few days, people of the nation are unitedly adhering to the Lockdown guidelines, more than 53 families pan India has availed hospitalisation services without paying money. All with the help of Svatantra’s Cashless Mediclaim and telecall based assistance from the 24X7 available medical concierge team. The team arranged a consultation with doctors and booked hospital bed ensuring clients' necessities are fulfilled without any inconvenience.As a responsible lender, such offerings ensure that client’s interest is preserved in true sense. To date, the company has successfully implemented the low-cost Cashless Mediclaim across its operational states and has benefited more than 5 lacs rural families, even to those residing in the far-off areas of the countryside and settled claims more than INR. 18 Crs.Source: Businesswire