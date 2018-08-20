Swaran Singh becomes the Chief Executive Officer of Srinivasan Services Trust

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST) – the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Limited has appointed Mr. Swaran Singh, IAS (R), as the Chief Executive Officer of the Trust effective August 1, 2018.

Mr. Swaran Singh

Mr. Ashoke Joshi, IAS (R), who was the Chairman of SST for the last 14 years will now play the role of advisor to the Trust. Under his able leadership, the Trust has uplifted and empowered millions of people through its philosophy of integrated rural development. From just 66 villages in 2004, Mr. Ashoke Joshi expanded SST’s work to as many as 5000 villages in India across five states touching more than 3 million lives. He has created self-reliant empowered communities in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. He played a pivotal role in the transformation of villages through women’s empowerment which has created a holistic impact on economic development, health, education and environment of these villages. The bulk of the transformation has been led by women, who, through self-help groups have been great catalysts for change.

During Mr. Joshi’s tenure as Chairman, the SST project villages have received various awards. ‘The Nirmal Gram Puraskar’ by the Government of India and ‘The Environmental Protection & Management Initiatives’ by Government of Tamil Nadu were few of them. In 2016, SST received the ‘Corporate Citizen of the Year’ award at The Economic Times Corporate Excellence Awards.

Mr. Swaran Singh, IAS (R), brings with him close to 3 decades of experience in public service. He has held significant portfolios in the Government of Tamil Nadu which includes the Corporation Commissioner, Trichy, District Collector of Tuticorin, Chairman & MD of TWAD board and Chairman of TNEB. He retired from the Government of Tamil Nadu as Principal Secretary & Commissioner for Industries & Commerce. Mr. Singh has been associated with Srinivasan Services Trust since 2017 in the capacity of Deputy Chairman.

About TVS Motor Company

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 7 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive three years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.