Symantec Wins Frost & Sullivan’s ‘Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year’ Award at the 2018 India ICT Awards

Business Wire India Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC)
, a world leading cyber security company, has been named ‘Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year’ at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India ICT Awards
held in New Delhi. The awards banquet honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies. This year, 39 awards
were presented across four categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, Enterprise Telecom Services, and Mobile and Wireless.
Congratulating Symantec for the award, Benoy CS
, Director & Business Unit Head, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan
said, “Enterprises are looking for ways to build a connected workplace for their employees, customers, and suppliers. Concepts like BYOD, Enterprise Mobility, and Work from Home have seen a substantial rise in India over the last few years. However, IT Heads always fear an attack on these endpoints which can be within or outside the corporate network. Symantec understands the specific needs of these enterprises and offers endpoint security solutions that approach security from multiple angles, with functionality that makes sense for customers. Its endpoint security solution is a trusted partner for many enterprises that are challenged by the growing number of targeted security threats.”
“Symantec’s intelligent, single agent endpoint protection solution uses advanced machine learning to help block abnormal behaviors in real-time and help stop targeted attacks,” said Gaurav Agarwal,
Managing Director, India & SAARC, Symantec. “This award is a testament to the continuous investment we make in new cloud generation technologies to help protect our customers and their data. We are proud to be backed by the world’s largest civilian threat intelligence network that helps detect and block rapidly mutating malware, new attacks and zero-day threats without negatively impacting performance.”
Symantec’s continual investment in R&D has enhanced Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP) solution with deception capabilities, app isolation, powerful detection, and event recording, which make it the most comprehensive and intelligent single-agent endpoint solution available. The company recognizes that India often experiences constrained bandwidth and has developed a solution that provides functionality in such a scenario. As endpoint is one of the most important interaction points for any organization, Symantec looks to drive the next level of innovations in actionable insights and automation. Additionally, as a value proposition to its customers, Symantec has increased its detection capability with integrated Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) features.
Symantec partners with senior leaders and board-level executives to drive cloud generation cyber security strategies through its Integrated Cyber Defense Platform (ICDX). The ICDX is focused on delivering deeper and more meaningful integrations across control points, automating security operations within enterprises to help build an effective, simplified and operationalized security framework.
