Symbiosis International University Adds Another Feather to Its Cap by Launching Its First Architecture & Masters of Design Programme

Eligibility criteria

:

The candidate should have qualified NATA or JEE paper and should have an aggregate of 50% in 10+2 level of examinations and also a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics OR the candidate should have passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and have 50% marks in the same.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidate should have passed 10+2 (any stream) or 10+3 Diploma (approved by State Board of Technical Education) with minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes) OR should be awaiting results of 10+2 (any stream) or 10+3 Diploma to be declared by June of the admission year or prior.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidate should have a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes) in Graduation and should be a Graduate from any recognized University/ Institution OR should have completed qualifying degree from any Foreign University and must obtain an equivalence certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

