Symbiosis International University Opens Registration for SNAP for Academic Year 2019-21

by businesswireindia.com

the commencement of the registration process of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, popularly known as SNAP, for this year, for admission to its 23 programmes offered by its 15 institutes. The registrationAspirants who are planning to apply for this entrance examination can do so by filling up the form online only. At the time of registration, candidates have to select the course and as per the course they have to pay the fee.The application fee will be INR 1750 for SNAP, which is non-refundable. Candidates can pay the fee online through Billdesk Gateway, Axis Bank Gateway, Indian Bank Gateway & also through demand draft. Through net banking, candidates can transfer the fee to the Symbiosis Test Secretariat account. Candidates can also pay the fee through cash by printing the ‘Axis Bank or Indian bank challan’ from the website.This objective type test carries 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into four sections to be solved in 2-hour duration. Each question carries one mark which means each correct response will fetch one mark. There is also a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. All the 15 institutes release their SNAP cutoffs to shortlist the candidates for General Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).said “We are very excited to announce the SNAP dates for aspirants who are looking for admission in 2019. Each year a large number of students take admission through this National examination process and we are hopeful that this year we will be able to surpass the previous year’s application records. SNAP gives students the opportunity to apply to 23 programmes which are offered by our 15 institutes. I wish heaps of success to all candidates yet to sit for their exams. Good Luck!”The graduate aspirants from statutory/recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) at graduation level are eligible to apply for SNAP examination. For foreign university graduates, it is must to obtain an equivalence certificate from the AIU (Association of Indian Universities). Final year graduation students are also eligible to apply. However, they must complete their degree with requisite aggregate percentage or equivalent CGPA at the time of admission.The SNAP 2018 admit card will be released in the first week of December. Candidates would be able to download the admit card of SNAP 2018 by entering their login details from the official website of the exam. The admit card carries candidates’ roll number & signature, attested photograph by the Gazetted officer, venue and time of the exam.Source: Businesswire