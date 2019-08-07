TAC Security Named Startup of the Year by IT World Awards (USA)

TAC Security, the global Leader in Information & Cyber Security based in United States and India, today announced that Network Products Guide, industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named it as a “Startup of the Year” Gold winner in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® in the Services Category. These industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide are the world's premier information technology awards honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry.

TAC Security’s platform 'ESOF' (Enterprise Security in One Framework) is an AI based vulnerability management platform that is potentially used by Large Enteprises in India and US, Fortune 500 companies have also managed their vulnerabilities on ESOF by TAC Security. The platform’s ability to track vulnerability in data across hosts and time let’s CISO use the reports interactively to understand the security of their businesses better. The amount of time a CISO/CIO spends on reviewing and analyzing complex security reports has been reduced to 30% and can monitor actions quicker. ESOF uses complex and flexible AI Algorithms to calculate the score based on the type, severity and total number of vulnerabilities found.

TAC Security is India’s first cyber security company to be involved in policy making and strategizing of the cyber security policies for a sensitive law enforcement agency in the United States of America.

An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

“It’s an honor to be named as a Startup of the Year by IT World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition by IT World Awards,” said Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security.

“As we said in our 6th Annual General Meeting, TAC Security will go global in 2019, it’s the best example of the remarks made by the CEO,” said William May, Director North America of TAC Security. Our first priority is client service and we are successful in helping Fortune 500 companies manage their vulnerabilities and such awards helps us to continue the support.

In past TAC Security was named as Startup of the Year at the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards and Founder was part of Forbes 30 Under 30 2018 Asia List and honored in Fortune India’s 40 under 40 list.

About NPG’s IT World Awards

As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards.

To view the complete list of winners, please visit networkproductsguide.com/winners/2019-it-world-awards.

About TAC Security

TAC Security Solution is an industry leader and trusted cyber security partner for their clients to protect networks and information assets from malicious activity such as cyber-attacks with the underlying motto of "Securing Cyberspace:Securing Future".



TAC Security – a cyber security startup empanelled by CERT-In, Ministry of Information Technology, Govt. of India. Helping the companies like – Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), AMUL, NSDL and various Government Agencies, etc. to achieve confidence in the security of their IT Infrastructure.