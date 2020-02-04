Takeda Demonstrates Business Momentum, Accelerated Integration Synergies, and Raises FY2019 Guidance Including Positive Reported Operating Profit

February 4, 2020
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502)(NYSE:TAK):
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005855/en/
Underlying Revenue declined -1.2% vs FY2018 Q3 YTD pro-forma2, expected to recover in Q4 resulting in flat to slightly increasing for the full year
Underlying Core Operating Profit Margin of 30.9% for FY2019 Q3 YTD driven by cost synergies and OPEX efficiencies
R&D Engine Delivered Several Important Pipeline Milestones in Q3
Continued emphasis on divesting non-core assets and deleveraging to focus the business
Costa Saroukos, Chief Financial Officer, commented:
“Takeda’s third quarter results demonstrated a continuation of our solid year-to-date financial and business performance, driven by our 14 global brands, powerful R&D engine, and OPEX improvements that will help to ensure our sustainable growth. We are again increasing our full year guidance to reflect strong business momentum and faster than anticipated realization of synergies.
Now operating as One Takeda, we continue to execute as anticipated on our business priorities to drive long-term value, including the realization of $2 billion in cost synergies by the end of FY 2021, divest $10 billion in non-core assets to optimize our portfolio, and rapidly de-leverage our net debt / adjusted EBITDA towards our goal of 2x within fiscal years ending March 2022 – March 2024. In parallel, our R&D engine continues to advance highly innovative medicines that make a critical difference to patients through both Takeda’s global brands and new molecular entities, with multiple important data readouts on the horizon. Executing on these priorities will maximize value creation for all of our stakeholders and position Takeda for continued success.”
|
Reported Results for FY2019 Q3 YTD (April – December)
|
(billion yen)
|
REPORTED
|
CORE
|
UNDERLYING i.
|
FY2019 Q3 YTD
|
VS. PRIOR YEAR
|
FY2019 Q3 YTD
|
VS. PRIOR YEAR
|
Revenue
|
2,519.5
|
+82.6 %
|
2,519.5
|
+82.6 %
|
– 1.2 % y-o-y ii.
|
(pro-forma)
|
Operating Profit
|
162.5
|
-42.9 %
|
792.2iii.
|
+129.9 %
|
|
Margin
|
6.5 %
|
-14.2 pp
|
31.4%
|
+6.5 pp
|
30.9%
|
Net Profit iv.
|
42.5
|
-74.1 %
|
560.2
|
+113.1 %
|
|
EPS (JPY)
|
27 yen
|
-183 yen
|
360 yen
|
+24 yen
|
359 yen
|
FY2019 Management Guidance: Upgrading guidance to reflect positive business momentum
|
|
Previous Guidance
|
Revised Guidance
|
Underlying Revenue Growth i.
|
Flat to slightly increasing
|
Flat to slightly increasing
|
Underlying Core Operating Profit Margin
|
High-twenties %
|
High-twenties %
|
Underlying Core EPS
|
370 – 390 yen
|
385 – 405 yen
|
Annual Dividend per Share
|
180 yen
|
180 yen
|
FY2019 Reported Forecast: Increasing Revenue and Profit
|
(billion yen)
|
Previous Forecast
|
Revised Forecast
|
change
|
Revenue
|
3,260.0
|
3,286.0
|
+0.8%
|
Operating Profit
|
-110.0
|
10.0
|
N/M i.
|
Net Profit
|
-273.0
|
-162.0
|
+40.7%
|
EPS
|
-175 yen
|
-104 yen
|
+40.7%
|
Core Operating Profit
|
930.0
|
950.0
|
+2.2%
|
Exchange Rate
|
1 US$=109 yen
1 euro=121 yen
|
1 US$=109 yen
1 euro=122 yen
|
For more details on Takedas FY2019 Q3 results and other financial information, please visit https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in peoples lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.
For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com
Important Notice
For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question- and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction).
Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.
The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward- looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “ensures”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could” “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects” or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on Takeda’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by Takeda or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; and the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda’s operations and the timing of any such divestment(s), any of which may cause Takeda’s actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information on these and other factors which may affect Takeda’s results, performance, achievements, or financial position, see “Item 3.
Key Information—D. Risk Factors” in Takeda’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda’s other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Future results, performance, achievements or financial position of Takeda could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Persons receiving this press release should not rely unduly on any forward- looking statements. Takeda undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of Takeda’s future results.
Certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release and materials distributed in connection with this press release include certain IFRS financial measures not presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), such as Underlying Revenue, Core Operating Profit, Underlying Core Operating Profit, Core Net Profit, Underlying Core EPS, Net Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Takeda’s management evaluates results and makes operating and investment decisions using both IFRS and non-IFRS measures included in this press release. These non-IFRS measures exclude certain income, cost and cash flow items which are included in, or are calculated differently from, the most closely comparable measures presented in accordance with IFRS. By including these non-IFRS measures, management intends to provide investors with additional information to further analyze Takeda’s performance, core results and underlying trends.
Takeda’s non-IFRS measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS and such non-IFRS measures should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with IFRS (which we sometimes refer to as “reported” measures). Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non- IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS measures.
Further information on certain of Takeda’s Non-IFRS measures is posted on Takeda’s investor relations website at https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/quarterly-announcements/quarterly-announcements-2019/
Reconciliation from reported revenue to underlying revenue growth presented in accordance with IFRS are included as an appendix to this document.
Medical information
This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.
Financial information
Takeda’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). The revenue of Shire plc (“Shire”), which was historically, presented by Shire in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), has been conformed to IFRS, without material difference.
The Shire acquisition closed on January 8, 2019, and our consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 include Shire’s results from January 8, 2019 to March 31, 2019. References to “Legacy Takeda” businesses are to our businesses held prior to our acquisition of Shire. References to “Legacy Shire” businesses are to those businesses acquired through the Shire acquisition.
This press release includes certain pro forma information giving effect to the Shire acquisition as if it had occurred on April 1, 2018. This pro forma information has not been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. This pro forma information is presented for illustrative purposes and is based on certain assumptions and judgments based on information available to us as of the date hereof, which may not necessarily have been applicable if the Shire acquisition had actually happened as of April 1, 2018.
Moreover, this pro forma information gives effect to certain transactions and other events which are not directly attributable to the Shire acquisition and/or which happened subsequently to the Shire acquisition, such as divestitures and the effects of the purchase price allocation for the Shire acquisition, and therefore may not accurately reflect the effect on our financial condition and results of operations if the Shire acquisition had actually been completed on April 1, 2018. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on the pro forma information included herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005855/en/