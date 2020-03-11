Takeda Provides Update on TOURMALINE-MM2 Phase 3 Trial

by businesswireindia.com

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the results from the TOURMALINE-MM2 study designed to evaluate the addition of NINLARO™ (ixazomib) to lenalidomide and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed transplant ineligible multiple myeloma patients. The addition of ixazomib to lenalidomide and dexamethasone resulted in an improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) of 13.5 months (35.3 months versus 21.8 months; hazard ratio [HR] 0.83; p=0.073); however, it did not meet the threshold for statistical significance. The safety profile associated with NINLARO from the TOURMALINE-MM2 trial was generally consistent with the existing prescribing information.

Results from the TOURMALINE-MM2 study will be submitted to an upcoming medical congress.

“There is a need for treatment options in transplant ineligible patients. We remain committed to advancing the field of multiple myeloma and continue to drive innovation through ongoing research and development,” said Christopher Arendt, Head, Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda. “We are confident there will be numerous learnings from this trial and look forward to sharing these data with the community. We want to thank the patients and investigators for their participation in this important program.”

Investigators have been informed of the outcome and will discuss the potential impact with study participants. For patients currently enrolled in this study, it is up to the discretion of physicians to continue their current treatment.

About the TOURMALINE-MM2 Trial

TOURMALINE-MM2 is an international, randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial, designed to evaluate NINLAROTM (ixazomib) plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone compared to placebo plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone, in 705 adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are not candidates for transplant. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS). Key secondary endpoints include rate of complete response (CR), pain response and overall survival (OS). For additional information: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01850524

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a life-threatening rare blood cancer that arises from the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell that is made in the bone marrow. These plasma cells become abnormal, multiply and release a type of antibody known as a paraprotein, which causes symptoms of the disease, including bone pain, frequent or recurring infections and fatigue, a symptom of anemia. These malignant plasma cells have the potential to affect many bones in the body and can cause a number of serious health problems affecting the bones, immune system, kidneys and red blood cell count. The typical multiple myeloma disease course includes periods of symptomatic myeloma followed by periods of remission. Nearly 230,000 people around the world live with multiple myeloma, with approximately 114,000 new cases diagnosed globally each year.

About NINLAROTM(ixazomib) capsules

NINLARO™ (ixazomib) is an oral proteasome inhibitor which is being studied across the continuum of multiple myeloma treatment settings. NINLARO was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2015 and is indicated in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy. NINLARO is currently approved in more than 60 countries, including the United States, Japan and in the European Union, with more than 10 regulatory filings currently under review. It was the first oral proteasome inhibitor to enter Phase 3 clinical trials and to receive approval.

NINLAROTM (ixazomib): GLOBAL IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

SPECIAL WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Thrombocytopenia has been reported with NINLARO (28% vs. 14% in the NINLARO and placebo regimens, respectively) with platelet nadirs typically occurring between Days 14-21 of each 28-day cycle and recovery to baseline by the start of the next cycle. It did not result in an increase in hemorrhagic events or platelet transfusions. Monitor platelet counts at least monthly during treatment with NINLARO and consider more frequent monitoring during the first three cycles. Manage with dose modifications and platelet transfusions as per standard medical guidelines.

Gastrointestinal toxicities have been reported in the NINLARO and placebo regimens respectively, such as diarrhea (42% vs. 36%), constipation (34% vs. 25%), nausea (26% vs. 21%), and vomiting (22% vs. 11%), occasionally requiring use of antiemetic and anti-diarrheal medications, and supportive care.

Peripheral neuropathy was reported with NINLARO (28% vs. 21% in the NINLARO and placebo regimens, respectively). The most commonly reported reaction was peripheral sensory neuropathy (19% and 14% in the NINLARO and placebo regimens, respectively). Peripheral motor neuropathy was not commonly reported in either regimen (< 1%). Monitor patients for symptoms of peripheral neuropathy and adjust dosing as needed.

Peripheral edema was reported with NINLARO (25% vs. 18% in the NINLARO and placebo regimens, respectively). Evaluate patients for underlying causes and provide supportive care, as necessary. Adjust the dose of dexamethasone per its prescribing information or the dose of NINLARO for severe symptoms

Cutaneous reactions occurred in 19% of patients in the NINLARO regimen compared to 11% of patients in the placebo regimen. The most common type of rash reported in both regimens was maculo-papular and macular rash. Manage rash with supportive care, dose modification or discontinuation.

Thrombotic microangiopathy, sometimes fatal, including thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura/hemolytic uremic syndrome (TTP/HUS), have been reported in patients who received NINLARO. Monitor for signs and symptoms of TPP/HUS and stop NINLARO if diagnosis is suspected. If the diagnosis of TPP/HUS is excluded, consider restarting NINLARO. The safety of reinitiating NINLARO therapy in patients previously experiencing TPP/HUS is not known.

Hepatotoxicity, drug-induced liver injury, hepatocellular injury, hepatic steatosis, and hepatitis cholestatic have been uncommonly reported with NINLARO. Monitor hepatic enzymes regularly and adjust dose for Grade 3 or 4 symptoms.

Pregnancy– NINLARO can cause fetal harm. Advise male and females patients of reproductive potential to use contraceptive measures during treatment and for an additional 90 days after the final dose of NINLARO. Women of childbearing potential should avoid becoming pregnant while taking NINLARO due to potential hazard to the fetus. Women using hormonal contraceptives should use an additional barrier method of contraception.

Lactation– It is not known whether NINLARO or its metabolites are excreted in human milk. There could be potential adverse events in nursing infants and therefore breastfeeding should be discontinued.

SPECIAL PATIENT POPULATIONS

Hepatic Impairment: Reduce the NINLARO starting dose to 3 mgin patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment.

Renal Impairment: Reducethe NINLARO starting dose to 3 mg in patients with severe renal impairment or end-stage renal disease (ESRD) requiring dialysis. NINLARO is not dialyzable and, therefore, can be administered without regard to the timing of dialysis.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Co-administration of strong CYP3A inducers with NINLARO is not recommended.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most frequently reported adverse reactions (≥ 20%) in the NINLARO regimen, and greater than in the placebo regimen, were diarrhea (42% vs. 36%), constipation (34% vs. 25%), thrombocytopenia (28% vs. 14%), peripheral neuropathy (28% vs. 21%), nausea (26% vs. 21%), peripheral edema (25% vs. 18%), vomiting (22% vs. 11%), and back pain (21% vs. 16%). Serious adverse reactions reported in ≥ 2% of patients included thrombocytopenia (2%) and diarrhea (2%). For each adverse reaction, one or more of the three drugs was discontinued in ≤ 1% of patients in the NINLARO regimen.

For European Union Summary of Product Characteristics: http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/003844/WC500217620.pdf

For US Prescribing Information:https://www.ninlarohcp.com/pdf/prescribing-information.pdf

For Canada Product Monograph: http://www.takedacanada.com/ninlaropm

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “ensures”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could” “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects” or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on Takeda’s estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by Takeda or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; and the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda’s operations and the timing of any such divestment(s), any of which may cause Takeda’s actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information on these and other factors which may affect Takeda’s results, performance, achievements, or financial position, see “Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors” in Takeda’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda’s other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Future results, performance, achievements or financial position of Takeda could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Persons receiving this press release should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Takeda undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of Takeda’s future results.

