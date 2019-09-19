Takeda Recognized in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

by businesswireindia.com

Also named in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for 10th Consecutive Year

Achieved more than double the average pharmaceutical industry sustainability score

Demonstrated significant year-over-year growth in score for strategy to improve access to medicines

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that it has been named in the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, achieving more than double the average overall industry score. In addition, Takeda was named for the 10th consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are an independent indication of the Company’s strong corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

“Takeda’s commitment to creating and preserving value through environmental, social and governance initiatives is an important part of our role as a patient-centric and values-based global biopharmaceutical leader,” said Christophe Weber, President and CEO. “We understand the significance of sustainable business practices, and we are proud to be recognized for Takeda’s global impact and long-term commitment to building a brighter future.”

Takeda achieved more than double the average pharmaceutical industry sustainability score. Its strong scores in climate strategy and eco-efficiency support Takeda’s approach that a proactive environmental program focused on reducing environmental impacts leads to tangible economic benefits. Takeda also achieved double-digit year-over-year growth in its score for access to medicines – more than triple the industry average – based on its strategies to help strengthen evolving healthcare systems and tackle barriers that limit patient access.

In addition to Dow Jones World and Asia Pacific Indices, Takeda has been selected by multiple benchmark ESG indices and recognitions:

Name of

Index or Rating Company/

Organization Country History of

Inclusion FTSE4Good Developed Index FTSE Russell UK 15th consecutive year MSCI ESG Leaders Index MSCI U.S. 10th consecutive year Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment

Register Forum Ethibel BEL From July 2017 Prime Status ISS-Oekom GER 2nd consecutive year Industry Mover Sustainability Yearbook

Award 2019 RobecoSAM CHE From February 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable

Corporations in the World Index Corporate Knights CND 4th consecutive year

About Takeda’s Sustainable Value Report

Takeda’s annual Sustainable Value Report showcases how the company is addressing the world’s biggest challenges to sustainable development over the long-term. Data included are primarily non-financial, focusing on Takeda’s diverse CSR/ESG (sustainability) commitments, as well as how CSR/ESG priorities are inextricably linked to the company’s DNA. Takeda leverages such benchmarks as the international integrated reporting framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), United Nations Global Compact’s advanced level assessment criteria, and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards to create a comprehensive report that incorporates high standards of transparency and disclosure, targeting a broad range of stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/corporate-responsibility/Sustainable-Value-Report/.

