Tamara Hospitality Group Ventures into Kerala

December 4, 2019
Launches 5-star hotel “O” by Tamara, the brand’s first flagship property at Thiruvanthapuram
Investment of 300 crores earmarked for Kerala including upcoming projects in Alappuzha, Gurvayoor and Kanoor
Tamara, the Bangalore based prominent hospitality group with properties in Kodaikanal, Coorg and Bengaluru, has made an aggressive foray into the Kerala market with the launch of their 5-star hotel O by Tamara. The hotel is the perfect destination for business and leisure, and boasts the biggest hotel Convention Centre in the state capital.
Hotel Exterior
Shruti Shibulal, who has grown ‘Tamara’ into a sought-after hospitality group, aspires to hit 1,000 rooms by 2025. She has hammered out a string of plans for Kerala, with upcoming projects in Alappuzha, Guruvayoor and Kannur.
Hero Shot – Exterior
Announcing her plans to start their 152-room ‘O by Tamara’ in Kerala, Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd., shared that the decision to initiate operations in Kerala was guided by the state’s considerable progress in tourism and IT sectors. “Kerala is an evergreen tourism destination and has always attracted visitors from across the globe. We hope to partner with and contribute to the hospitality ecosystem in the state,” said Shruti.
“Responsible Hospitality is the foundation of the Tamara group. My vision is to create a hospitality group that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, workplace ethics, sustainability practices and guest delight,” she added.
“We have diligently followed the green protocol right from the initial phases of the construction of the project,” said Shruti. The project is GRIHA-certified and the hotel is looking forward to receiving its GRIHA certification shortly. (GRIHA, the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment, is a rating tool that helps people assess the performance of their buildings against nationally acceptable benchmarks).
Highlighting the key features of the hotel, including its 10,000 Sq. ft. Convention Centre, the largest in Kerala’s capital, Shruti said the space can be used entirely or can be divided into two spaces of 7,000 and 3,000 Sq. ft
Apart from a 24-hour-room service for houseguests, ‘O by Tamara’ has four luxury restaurants: an all-day diner called ‘O Café’ and LBV, the lobby pastry shop, are open. A stunning rooftop bar and grill, ‘Take Off’ as well as a Sports Bar, will be operational shortly.
In line with the Tamara Hospitality Group’s policy of giving back to the society, ‘O by Tamara’ also employs manpower from the local community.
About Tamara Leisure Experiences
Tamara Leisure Experiences is a hospitality group built on the foundation of ‘Responsible Hospitality’. It owns and operates three brands, viz, ‘The Tamara’, ‘O by Tamara’ and ‘Lilac’:
The Tamara resorts: Authentic luxury experiences in unique locations. The Tamara resorts are located at Kodaikanal and Coorg. A third property, an Ayurveda-centric resort, is set to open in 2020 in Alleppey, Kerala.
O by Tamara: Modern, city-based hotels that offer outstanding hospitality. The first ‘O by Tamara’ is in Trivandrum, Kerala.
Lilac: Efficient and comfortable mid-segment hotels. There are currently two Lilac properties in Bangalore. Three more hotels are set to open in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, as well in Kannur and Guruvayoor, Kerala.
Properties in Germany: The Group also owns the following properties in Germany: Holiday Inn Express, Guetersloh, Prizeotel Hannover and Courtyard by Marriott Wolfsberg.