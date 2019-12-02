Tamil Nadu Maintains its Position as a Leading State in Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 "Growth, Innovation & Leadership Index for Economic Development in India"

[email protected]

This annual index developed by Frost & Sullivan essentially evaluates India’s 30 states and union territories on 100 indicators across parameters such as economic prosperity and infrastructure development, employing an indexing methodology to facilitate state-wise comparisons.

The research involved the collection of data for 100 indicators across 10 pillars. The diversity of indicators ensured that states were evaluated using a multidimensional approach as opposed to a one-sided approach. An indexing methodology was then employed to generate the rankings.