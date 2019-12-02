Tamil Nadu Maintains its Position as a Leading State in Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 "Growth, Innovation & Leadership Index for Economic Development in India"

Tamil Nadu was ranked second for the third consecutive year in the “Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) Index for Economic Development in India”, a data-driven framework developed by Frost & Sullivan
. The recognition was presented to the honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Edappadi K. Palaniswami, to commemorate the State Government’s commendable endeavor in developing an enabling ecosystem for investment and driving sustainable growth in the State. The award was presented by Aroop Zutshi
, Global President & Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan, at the Investment and Skill Development Conclave held in Chennai.
Frost & Sullivan released the third edition of its GIL Index for Economic Development in India, for 2019. This year, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, along with Tamil Nadu, were named the top 5 states in overall economic development in the country. Tamil Nadu’s high rank was an outcome of its impressive scores across all 10 pillars of analysis.
To know more about Frost & Sullivan’s Annual “Growth Innovation Leadership Index for Economic Development in India” please mail Priya George or Srihari Daivanayagam at [email protected]
/[email protected]
.
Talking about the index, Aroop Zutshi
said, “The GIL framework not only gives us an overarching unique ranking, but it also encapsulates 100 different dimensions, which can be easily sliced and diced to uniquely identify state-specific growth pockets and investment opportunities.”
This annual index developed by Frost & Sullivan essentially evaluates India’s 30 states and union territories on 100 indicators across parameters such as economic prosperity and infrastructure development, employing an indexing methodology to facilitate state-wise comparisons. The research involved the collection of data for 100 indicators across 10 pillars. The diversity of indicators ensured that states were evaluated using a multidimensional approach as opposed to a one-sided approach. An indexing methodology was then employed to generate the rankings.
The 10 Pillars of Economic Development were: