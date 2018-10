Covai Post Network

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 6.5 kg of gold bars valued at Rs 2 crore from an Air India flight at the Chennai domestic airport. They found an unattended bag, which was concealed under a seat. On opening it, they found that it contained gold bars

The AI 540 flight from Dubai reached Chennai via New Delhi at 11.30 pm on Monday. Based on specific information, DRI officials searched the flight after passengers alighted.