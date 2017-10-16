​DMK lambasts Centre’s three-language policy

Chennai: The DMK has come out against the proposed move of the Centre to implement the three-language policy on grounds that it would adversely affect Tamil, the State’s official language.

School education officials in the State considering the implementation of the Central Government’s NCERT recommendations on the three-language policy has revealed the `danger of onslaught of our mother tongue by hegemonical forces’, DMK working president MK Stalin said.

States like Karnataka, Kerala, Kerala, Telengana, West Bengal and Maharashtra had already taken necessary steps to promote their official language. They have also come out strongly against recent moves to impose Hindi, he said.

Terming the Union Government’s initiatives as a `tendency’ to have centralisation, Stalin said the State was under the threat of Hindi ‘domination’.

The Central policies like NEET and Navodaya schools were with a larger design of curbing the rights of States. “In line with these systematic encroachments, the imposition of Sanskrit and Hindi has now become the policy of the BJP Central Government,” he said.

The celebration of Sanskrit week and the funds allocated to promote Hindi at the cost of other Indian languages and denying them their rightful fund share had to be opposed. “Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha has a number of branches across Tamil Nadu and many private organisations are also involved in teaching Hindi.” All attempts to ‘trample’ the rights of Tamil would not be tolerated, Stalin added.