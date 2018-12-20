Actor Vishal detained for trying to break lock of film Producers council office

Covai Post Network

Drama and action was in full play in front of the offices of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council on Thursday with police detaining popular actor-producer Vishal for trying to break open the lock of the office.

His office was sealed by a group of film producers, who had alleged that Vishal was involved in huge misappropriation of council funds and also charged him with functioning without consulting the council members.

Vishal who is the president of TNFPC was taken to the Teynampet police station where he has been detained.

Police was deployed in strength outside the office since morning and when Vishal and his supporters came to the office premises there was tension in the air. Police tried to persuade Vishal to leave and also worked hard to prevent any clashes between the two rival factions of film producers council.

Vishal refused to heed to police advise and in fact tried to break the lock on the doors of the office, following which the police detained him.

Vishal told media persons on that spot that locking up of the office was illegal. He also accused the rival faction with criminal trespassing and said that the police was preventing office bearers of the Council to enter its own offices.

“I have not done any mistake. They are not allowing me to go inside my office. If we ask questions, they are arresting us. This is unbelievable,” said Vishal to the media.

On Wednesday, a group of 300 film producers locked up the council’s offices in T Nagar and Anna Salai. This group alleged irregularities by Vishal and demanded his resignation. They also alleged that Vishal made promises of transparency when he was elected but soon after began to function without any consultations. No general committee meeting of the council has been convened so far, said a protesting producer.