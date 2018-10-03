AIADMK MLA Karunas gives notice for removal of Assembly Speaker

Covai Post Network

Chennai : AIADMK MLA and actor S Karunaas on Wednesday gave a notice to Assembly secretary for moving a resolution in the Tamil Nadu assembly for removal of the Speaker.

He issued a notice under Article 179 (C) of TN Assembly rules after widespread speculation of action against Karunaas and three other AIADMK MLAs disqualifying them for anti-party activity. In a letter to the secretary of Assembly, Karunaas said that he was giving a notice of 14 days for his notice seeking the removal of Speaker P Dhanpal under rule No 8 of TN Assembly rules.

The one-line resolution he sought to move is that “the House resolve to remove Mr P Dhanpal from the office of Hon’ble Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.”

Interestingly, Karunaas move comes amid widespread speculation that the Speaker was intending service a notice to Karunaas and three other AIADMK MLAs to disqualify them for their alleged anti-party activities. The four AIADMK MLAs were extending support to AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

On Monday Speaker’s chamber was the venue of several meetings in which Advocate-General Vijay Narayanan and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan also took part. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had also called on the Speaker as also Senior Ministers P Thangamani and SP Velumani.

The ruling AIADMK had sought action against few AIADMK MLAs under the anti-defection law. The party chief whip had sought action against these MLAs – Karunaas, A Prabhu (Kallakurichi), E Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and VT Kalaiselvan (Vriddhachalam) under the Anti-Defection Law.