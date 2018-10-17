Apply online for water, sewer connections in TN

Covai Post Network

Online service has been implemented for applying for water and sewer connections. In the first phase, residents who have two-storey buildings can avail of this service.

Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister SP Velumani launched the online service at Chennai Metrowater’s headquarters in Chintadripet on Monday.

Chennai Metrowater serves nearly 8.77 lakh subscribes. They can now apply for connections, remit payment and check application status online. Once the application was registered, measures would be taken to seek permission from Greater Chennai Corporation for road cut, said a statement.

Launching the services, Velumani said water supply projects had been completed in 12 added areas, including Nolambur, Ambattur, Injambakkam, Alandur, Nandambakkam and Porur. Work to provide drinking water supply network is in progress in 24 areas, including Manali, Kathirvedu, Kadapakkam, Puzhal, Pallikaranai, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Kottivakkam. About 30,300 water connections had been given so far and applications for 2.23 lakh were being processed.

Moreover, underground drainage projects were completed in nine localities, including Alandur, Meenambakkam, Maduravoyal, Valasaravakkam and Madhavaram.

Among the 42 added areas, 10 localities such as Ramapuram, Sholinganallur, Thiruvottiyur and Perungudi would soon have drainage network.

The water agency would soon initiate work to provide sewerage network in Mugalivakkam and Nerkundram.