Arrest of researcher for raising anti-BJP slogans snowballs into a political war

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The arrest of Sophia, a researcher, Louis Sophia, for raising anti-BJP slogans, is turning into a full-scale political battle with opposition parties in Tami Nadu condemning the high-handedness of the police as also the BJP, which is struggling to enter the state politically.

First off, the blocks was DMK president MK Stalin, who dared the police to arrest him as he also will raise the slogans against fascist BJP regime. Taking serious exception to the high-handed behaviour of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundarrajan Stalin upped the ante against the BJP. He had recently after taking over as DMK chief, Stalin had exhorted the cadres to work hard to throw out of power.

Support for the girl who raised anti-BJP slogans came in from rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and other politicians as well.

The arrest of Sophia, for raising slogans against the BJP, after Tamilisai Soundarrajan got into a heated verbal argument in a language that some described as unbecoming of a political leader of her stature, has raised political temperatures in Tamil Nadu as also brought out all the civil liberties activists aghast.

In fact, not only Tamilisai Soudarrajan’s supporters and party cadres unleashed verbal abuse on the 22-year old researcher, some BJP activists also dubbed as an “urban naxxal”.

Political analyst Sumanth C Raman said this was an example of political high-handedness and the girl must be set free immediately. “Calling Sophia an urban naxal or other such terms without any evidence is ridiculous. The episode must be closed and the girl pardoned and released today,” Raman said in his tweet.

Incidentally, the father of the girl has lodged a complaint against Tamilisai Soundarrajan for abusing his daughter. Tuticorin police have admitted to getting a complaint against the BJP leader and the police has started a preliminary enquiry.

The girl Sophia was granted bail by a Tuticorin court and was freed on Tuesday afternoon