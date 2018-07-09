BJP president Amit Shah talks strategy with TN state party leaders for general elections

Covai Post Network

Chennai : BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday met the key party office bearers in Tamil Nadu to strategize for the 2019 general elections.

Shah met the booth level workers to energise them for the general elections. Designated Sakthi and Maha Sakthi Kendras of the party, comprising the grassroots workers. The Sakthi kendra workers are charged with the responsibility of overseeing booth level functionaries and Maha Sakhti Kendra office bearers oversee workers of five Sakthi kendra.

The BJP president held detailed discussions with the party officials and a team of specifically nominated workers – two each for each parliamentary constituency – for evolving a winning strategy.

Amit Shah was also scheduled to meet office bearers of different Sangh parivar outfits, including the Hindu Munnani, that is very active in the field.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundarrajan welcomed the party chief and said his visit will boost the morale of the party workers.

With the state in a political turmoil, the BJP fancies its chances and has been wooing superstar Rajinikanth to its fold. The actor so far has resisted all attempts and sources close to him indicate that he was likely to float a party and support the BJP.