  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi inaugurates Samsung’s largest plant in Noida, U.P, says ‘key to India and South-Korean relations’
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi travels by the Delhi Metro on their way to Samsung plant in Noida
  • The 3 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape will be hanged for the brutal crime they committed on the night of December 16, 2012
  • Death for Nirbhaya’s rapists upheld, review plea by convicts dismissed
  • NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
  • A rival gangster who was lodged in the same jail has been named as a suspect by the Uttar Pradesh police
  • According to the local police, one militant has been killed in the encounter in the forest area of Handwara
  • Schools have been shut down in Mumbai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall
  • AIMIM endorses AIMPLB’s decision to set up Sharia Courts across the country
Travel

Tamilnadu News

BJP president Amit Shah talks strategy with TN state party leaders for general elections

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2018

Chennai : BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday met the key party office bearers in Tamil Nadu to strategize for the 2019 general elections.

Shah met the booth level workers to energise them for the general elections. Designated Sakthi and Maha Sakthi Kendras of the party, comprising the grassroots workers. The Sakthi kendra workers are charged with the responsibility of overseeing booth level functionaries and Maha Sakhti Kendra office bearers oversee workers of five Sakthi kendra.

The BJP president held detailed discussions with the party officials and a team of specifically nominated workers – two each for each parliamentary constituency – for evolving a winning strategy.

Amit Shah was also scheduled to meet office bearers of different Sangh parivar outfits, including the Hindu Munnani, that is very active in the field.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundarrajan welcomed the party chief and said his visit will boost the morale of the party workers.

With the state in a political turmoil, the BJP fancies its chances and has been wooing superstar Rajinikanth to its fold. The actor so far has resisted all attempts and sources close to him indicate that he was likely to float a party and support the BJP.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿