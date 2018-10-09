  • Download mobile app

09 Oct 2018

  • Confirmed deaths near 2,000, still more likely in Indonesia
  • Alphabet shuts Google+ social site after user data exposed
  • Rupee hits a new low of 74.02 against the dollar
  • Akali Dal Leader Manjit Singh GK resigns from the post of Chief of Delhi Gurudwara Committee
  • Journalist Nakkeeran Gopal held on sedition charges
Black Water in Vaigai River

Covai Post Network

October 9, 2018

Madurai : Residents of Alwarpuram were alarmed to see dark black color water gushing into the Vaigai river, Madurai.

The resident say that though many houses have underground drainage connections, others often connect their septic tanks to their nearest channels or storm water drains. “This could be one of the major causes of the black water. The sewage water flows into the storm water drains and not to the sewage pumping station,” said L. Balamurugan, an auto-rickshaw driver. He added that he could see garbage, thermocol and tree branches blocking some inlet channels.

Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar said that excess water from Sellur tank was flowing through the Panthalkudi channel into Vaigai river. This was the cause of the overflowing water, he said.

“Desilting work was taking place in many waterbodies and since officials were removing blocks, it may appear black. Sewage is not flowing into the rive.” said a corporation engineer said.

