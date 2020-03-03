Brindavan Arcade: Groundbreaking Palliative Care Project To Come Up At Retirement Home Cluster

Covai Post Network

The biggest worry for the elderly is dependable healthcare and Brindavan homes promises that and more.

A group of elderly men and women stroll down the neatly paved walkway amidst the rustling of leaves and the gentle breeze. They are frail yet appear to be content and confident as they walk with measured steps.

Perhaps, the sense of reassurance emanates from the lifestyle they are leading at Brindavan gated communities – model senior citizens enclaves created and nurtured by Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation.

One of the most important concerns for the elderly is dependable healthcare. The problems are compounded if they are ailing, or worse, suffering from a terminal or a debilitating illness.

An answer to this serious worry, is an efficient healthcare eco-system where there is 24/7 care for the elderly – which Brindavan provides on its campuses.

A well-organised health infrastructure is one of our biggest strengths, say Founder President and Vice-President R Madhavan and R Parthasarathy, who are expanding their retirement home footprint with the latest addition – Brindavan Arcade.

Brindavan Arcade is located on a one-acre property amidst a picturesque and serene environment in Coimbatore’s Vadavalli neighbourhood. Rising adjacent to its sister properties – Brindavan Hillview, Brindavan Palmgrove and Brindavan Paradise – the project is based on an ownership model.

The brothers duo say that the latest project promises a “resort-style” living that combines traditional practices.

“It’s a broader, bigger and a total package,” says Madhavan.

“The Arcade matches its sister properties in quality, facilities and infrastructure,” says Parthasarathy.

It’s a shift from our leasing model as ownership gives a sense of belonging to the retirement community,” he said.

A groundbreaking healthcare feature that will come up in the next six months on the campus is an eight-bed palliative care facility.

“Palliative care will ensure quality of life and peace and a sense of dignity for the elderly,” said Parthasarathy.

Regular facilities include a doctor who visits the properties every day. He will be assisted by resident nurses who run the in-house clinics.

With an ambulance on standby, the projects have tie-ups with leading hospitals in Coimbatore.

“We also have an arrangement where the hospitals facilitate ‘cashless hospitalisation’ for the residents whereby they can settle the bill at a later date, taking the pressure off the elderly patients,” says Madhavan.

Featuring 76 apartments of one-, 1.5-, two- and three-bedroom options, the project will be ready for handover in mid-2021.

About 450 senior citizens live in the 300-plus homes in the projects built in a period of seven years. “Our reputation spread by word of mouth and we have never depended on advertisement to expand our footprint,” Parthasarathy said.