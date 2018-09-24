Chennai automobile units face labour trouble as workers prevented from forming unions

KV Lakshmana

Chennai : The automobile manufacturing hub on the outskirts of Chennai is facing labour trouble over the past few days. Already motorcycle manufacturers Yamaha and Royal Enfield and Myoung Shin Automative India Pvt Ltd, auto component makers for Hyundai, are facing severe labour problems. Now, workers of Renault-Nisan have threatened to go on strike over the management’s decision to give VRS to some of the staff

A Soundararajan of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), who is also the President of the Unions at Yamaha, MSI confirmed the information that workers were threatening strike at the car manufacturer’s premises.

At Yamaha Motor India’s Oragadam plant its 750 employees went on strike after the company sacked few workers. In fact, workers at the company were forming a trade union – India Yamaha Motor Thozhilalar Sangam – and had also filed a complaint with the labour commissioner. On Thursday, the management did not allow permission to the Union leaders to go for the meeting with labour commissioner and terminated two of the employees on the spot.

Kannan, a CITU union leader, said because of the strike the company was able to manufacture only 200 to 300 units as against its capacity to produce 2200 units in two shifts in a day. The plant has 2,000 contract workers and trainees, but the skilled workers are on strike.

CITU leader Soundarajan said at Royal Enfield’s Oragadam factory problem started after four employees were sacked for forming a trade union. Similarly there is a strike going on at Myoung Shin Automotive India Pvt Ltd(MSI) where the workers were demanding recognition of the union and also demanded fair wages. It manufacturers parts for Hyundai car manufacturer.