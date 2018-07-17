Chennai Shocker: Residential complex workers rape a 12-year-old hearing impaired girl repeatedly for seven months

Covai Post Network

Chennai : In a shocker from Chennai, 17 men gang raped 12-year-old hearing impaired girl seven months, till the victim complained of acute stomach ache on Monday and was taken to a hospital. She had informed her mother and sister of the repeated sexual assault on her.

Doctor who examined her confirmed that she was sexually abused, possibly by many people.

The incident sent shockwave across the city as details emerged from police investigation, following a complained by the girl’s father, an electronic shop owner in the locality. His complaint lodged with Ayanavaram police station was immediately forwarded to the All Women Police Station at Vepery.

The girl was sent for medical examination to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for medical examination.

The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the ghastly incident.

Police have arrested 17 people, including the 66 year old liftman and security guards, of the residential complex in Secretariat Colony in North Chennai. The ordeal for the young girl started some seven months ago, when a 66-year-old liftman, identified as Ravi, took her to an isolated spot and raped her.

He said he had made a video of the assault and threatened her with dire consequences if she told about the incident to anyone else.

The scared girl kept silent. Emboldened with her silence, the liftman raped her again after few days and even “invited” his friends and colleagues to take turns.

Allegedly, they all sexually assaulted the girl at every available opportunity for seven months.

The girl studies in a private school near Secretariat Colony in the locality. He is believed to have told police that he called his friends — plumber, electrician and other people who did odd jobs in the housing complex – and they took turns to rape her. He admitted that they were all under influence of drugs and alcohol.

From preliminary investigation it has come to be known that the perpetrator had allegedly drugged the girl and continued with their assaults for seven months without any fear. They had scared her with a video clip of the assault and also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. The scared girl kept quiet, but eventually told her mother and sister of the ordeal she was undergoing after she suffered from stomach pain.

According to police, she was taken to isolated places in the apartment complex and surrounding areas like basement, public toilets, terrace or the gym, where they abused her. The investigating officer of the case told media persons in Chennai that 18 people were detained for now. They all are associated with the housing complex as plumber, electrician, security guard or in housekeeping sections.

The girl’s father owns an electronic shop in the locality and mother is a homemaker. Her sister studies in a private college in another city.

The girl’s father first lodged a complaint at Ayanavaram police station on Sunday and it was immediately forwarded to Vepery All-Women police station. A case was registered and the girl was sent to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital for a medical examination. A magistrate inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.