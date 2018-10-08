College student lodged a compliant against Animal Cruelty

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Chennai : On October 1st, Saturday, the police arrested apartment secretary Sundar Raj, and security guards Senthil and Moorthy for beating a dog to death in Jivan Bhima Nagar, Anna Nagar.

J. Nishal Jeyanth, a 21-year-old college student, had posted on social media about the killing of a dog in his apartment complex by some security guards and residents. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the J.J. Nagar police on October 2, stating that he was witness to the brutal killing of a street dog in his apartment complex, the previous day said the police.

According to the complaint, the security guards told him that the dog was killed because it had bitten a boy. After investigation, the police registered a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Treating animals cruelly) and Section 429 (Mischief by killing animal) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.