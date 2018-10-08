  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ISI agent arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra who used to work at Brahmos Unit and leak info to ISI
  • Amidst protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, Devaswom board chief meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • SC issues notice to Central Government and Election Commission, seeks update on NRC of Tripura
  • J&K votes today: Boycott call by NC, PDP has been rejected. People have come out in large numbers to cast vote
  • Voting in first phase of J&K civic polls today
  • Narendra Modi-EPS meet may pave way for BJP-AIADMK alliance in TN
  • Relief for Chidambarams in Aircel Maxis case, matter adjourned for 1st November, Interim protection to continue
Travel

Tamilnadu News

College student lodged a compliant against Animal Cruelty

Covai Post Network

October 8, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Chennai : On October 1st, Saturday, the police arrested apartment secretary Sundar Raj, and security guards Senthil and Moorthy for beating a dog to death in Jivan Bhima Nagar, Anna Nagar.

J. Nishal Jeyanth, a 21-year-old college student, had posted on social media about the killing of a dog in his apartment complex by some security guards and residents. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the J.J. Nagar police on October 2, stating that he was witness to the brutal killing of a street dog in his apartment complex, the previous day said the police.

According to the complaint, the security guards told him that the dog was killed because it had bitten a boy. After investigation, the police registered a case under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Treating animals cruelly) and Section 429 (Mischief by killing animal) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿