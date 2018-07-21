DMK blasts ruling AIADMK for supporting central government that gave step motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Now it is official.

Confirming that it was positively aligned with the ruling BJP at the centre, the AIADMK voted against the opposition’s no confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government. This decision, as hinted earlier, only came as a proof of the AIADMK’s close relations with the party that is seen in a negative light by the people at large in Tamil Nadu, as in their perception the centre was giving Tamil Nadu step motherly treatment.

After AIADMK seemingly capitulated to the BJP leadership by voting against the no confidence motion moved by Telugu Desam party, principal opposition party seized the opportunity to put the AIADMK in the dock in the peoples’ court in Tamil Nadu.

DMK working president MK Stalin launched a blistering attack against the AIADMK government for its support to Modi government despite several of its actions that were against the interests of the state. In a tweet, Stalin said, “Support for Modi Govt in #NoConfidence despite NEET, 15th Finance Commission, GST, Hindi imposition and communal politics is further proof of the quid pro quo arrangement between ADMK and BJP. IT raids on Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami’s family have achieved their objective.”

This was countered by state fisheries minister D Jayakumar who told reporters on Saturday morning that Tamil Nadu government will never forfeit the rights of the states and will fight for the rights of the state.

Justifying the decision of the AIADMK, deputy Lok Sabha Speaker M Thambidurai said that had the Congress supported the AIADMK’s demand for setting up Cauvery Water Management Board, the AIADMK would have supported the opposition sponsored no confidence motion. At that time we were isolated and no one came to help us, he said.

In response to a question, the Deputy Speaker said, the no confidence motion was moved by Telegu Desam party on an issue which we do not have anything to do. In fact,even in the division of Andhra Pradesh, it is the Congress that is guilty of dividing the state, he added echoing the sentiments of the BJP on this issue.