DMK boycotts Governor’s address to assembly, leads opposition walk out

Opposition led by the DMK on Wednesday boycotted the customary governor’s address to the assembly on the opening day of the first session of the year.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had only just begun his speech with a Vanakkam that the DMK president MK Stalin rose on his feet to make a mention. The governor appeared to plead with the leader of opposition to allow him to speak first fell on deaf ears as Stalin launched into a tirade against the authorities over the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Unmindful of the noisy intervention, the governor continued with his speech even as a smiling Stalin led his MLAs out of the house. Joining him in the walk out were MLAs of Congress and IUML.

In fact, the DMK has been raising the issue of controversy surrounding the death of former Chief Minister even as a one-man commission is carrying out a probe into the whole affair.

The one-man probe panel has summoned the deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Dr Richard Beale, the foreign specialist at Apollo Hospital who was consulted on the treatment given to Jayalalithaa.

The probe panel has already questioned the long-time aid of Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala, now lodged in the Bangalore central prison serving a four year sentence in a corruption case.