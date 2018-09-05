  • Download mobile app

DMK doors firmly shut as Stalin ignores Alagiri show of strength

KV Lakshmana

September 5, 2018

Chennai : Sibling rivalry in the DMK first family only became sharper and stronger. On Wednesday, MK Alagiri, the expelled elder brother MK Stalin hit the streets and organised a show of strength. His intention is to somehow get back into the DMK fold, which his brother has ruled out completely.

The doors are completely shut down for entry of Alalgiri into the DMK as the leadership believes that the expelled leader was not only exposed as a person who damaged the party in the past but also was mounting pressure along with his supporters.

Stalin who has just taken over party, as their father’s preferred choice, early morning gave his reply long before the rally got going – by suspending a DMK office bearer M Ravi for going to airport to receive Alagiri at the Chennai airport.

Alagiri managed to put up a good show, some 10,000 supporters but largely drawn from Madurai and surrounding areas, but now enough to make the DMK even quiver a bit. “There is absolutely no way Alagiri will be allowed back into the party,” said a DMK leader.

Alagiri had pleaded and threatened of dire consequences in his bid to rejoin the party, but to no avail.

Alagiri was ousted from the party by DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi for anti-party activities in 2014. On Wednesday, Alagiri told media persons at the rally that there were one lakh supporters who came to support me. Will they expel all of them? He questioned. “One Lakh people came here to support me today. Will they send all of them out? You ask them and let me know,” Alagiri said.

He later paid tribute to his father the memorial in Chennai.

Alagiri had even accepted the leadership of his younger brother and agreed to work under him. But, all this cut no ice with Stalin and other senior DMK leaders.

