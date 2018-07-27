  • Download mobile app

27 Jul 2018

DMK patriarch Karunanidhi suffering from urinary infection

Covai Post Network

July 27, 2018

Chennai : Top political leaders of the country, including President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday inquired about the well being of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi who is suffering from urinary infection. They wished the senior most leader speedy recovery.

As his condition was delicate, doctors are tending to him at the Gopalapuram residence.

At 94, Karunanidhi is the oldest politician in the country looked up to by politicians cutting across political lines.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman were among those who called up his son MK Stalin to check the senior most politician.

AIADMK leaders and deputy CM O Panneerselvam too visited the Gopalapuram residence to inquire about the health of Karunanidhi.

Stalin’s estranged brother MK Alagiri too landed at the residence of his father.

The DMK leadership however decided to carry on with its protest programmes as scheduled.

As was announced earlierthe DMK is holding protest against hike in property tax by the state government.

The doctors attending on the DMK leader are expected to issue a medical bulletin.

DMK Working President M.K.Stalin tweeted that he believed that karunanidhi would come out of this and he himself would thank all the people who had wished him speedy recovery.

