DMK rejects any alliance with BJP

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The alliance speculations, sparked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invite to all political parties to look at the BJP as well for the general elections had the big two Dravidian parties reacting on Friday.

If the opposition DMK, that was aligned with the BJP during 1999 to 2004, rejected the hints thrown by the Prime Minister when he said that the BJP was open to old as well as new friends by declaring that the DMK will not align with the BJP at all. Now, or never said DMK president MK Stalin.

“We will never ally with the BJP,” Stalin said in response to Modi’s remarks of “doors open for old allies”. Stalin also ridiculed Modi’s attempt to compare himself to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The ruling AIADMK on Friday said it was ready to align with any party that worked for the welfare of the state. “Whichever party does benefit Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK will have no hesitation in working with that party,” Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami said addressing a gathering in Chennai. At a function held to welcome new members into the party, the chief minister said that it was only the AIADMK that was relentlessly working for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

“AIADMK is very strong. It is only the DMK that is in search of allies as it knows it cannot defeat the AIDMK,” the Chief Minister said. Since AIDAMK is a strong party, there is no need to go in search of parties as allies, he said.