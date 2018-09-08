  • Download mobile app

08 Sep 2018, Edition - 1152, Saturday

  • Central Government decides to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from 20 – 24 February 2019
  • Modi government has failed on all fronts, says former PM Manmohan Singh
  • BJP two-day National Executive meeting will be held in Delhi’s Ambedkar International Centre today.
  • Today, petrol price in Delhi crossed the Rs 80 per litre mark and was retailing at Rs 80.38 compared to Rs 79.99 yesterday
Tamilnadu News

DMK to participate in Bharat Bandh on Sep 10

September 8, 2018

Chennai: DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday said his party will actively participate in the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress on September 10 against the oil price hike.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party was interested on increasing the excise duty on the oil whenever the crude prices went down globally.

He said the Centre was not interested in passing on the benefits of the lower crude prices to the people. It is not doing anything to halt the rupee slide against the dollar or to control the oil prices which is marching towards Rs 100 per litre, he added.

