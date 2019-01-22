DMK urges the government to admit 108 medical students in government colleges

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The opposition DMK has taken up the cause of 108 medical students with the state government, asking it to honour the Madras High Court order directing admission of the 108 students in government medical college.

DMK MP RS Bharati in a representation to the state government Chief Secretary Girija Vyas requested the government to admit the students in government medical colleges as per the High Court order.

Bharati said that the Madras High Court had given its order on 13 December last year and urged the government to take the necessary steps to admit the students in the 22 government medical colleges in the state.

These students were forced to discontinue their MBBS course after the closure of private medical college Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Medical Sciences (PRIMS), Manamai Nallur, Kancheepuram District. This university had claimed that it was affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr.MGR Medical University.

The students of the university had approached the Madras High Court that ruled in the favour of the students.