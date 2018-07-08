DMK vehemently opposes one nation, one poll says it will destroy federal structure of the Constitution

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMK working president MK Stalin on Sunday blasted the idea of one nation, one poll being contemplated by the Law Commission as anti-Constitution and said it would destroy the federal structure of the nation.

The DMK he said was totally opposed the proposal mooted by the Commission and supported by the Prime Minister and his senior cabinet colleagues. Simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies is not a practical one nor a desirable one the DMK leader said.

He told reporters in Chennai that the proposal it was wrong and was against the spirit of the Constitution. The party has in its submission to the Law Commission condemned the idea saying it seemed to be a complete misadventure which would decimate the federal structure.

“I respectfully submit my party’s whole-hearted opposition to the proposal of “One India One Elections”, said Stalin. He signed the papers submitted to the commission by his papers.

“The Working Paper does not seem to have considered that the Lok Sabha is also capable of being dissolved before its five-year tenure. If such a situation were to happen, it is unclear whether all Legislative Assemblies will also be dissolved to synchronise the electoral process again,” Stalin said.

He said that the DMK had also pointed out that the Law Commission had already previously studied a similar proposal mooted by the Vajpayee government and had made its recommendations in its report in 1999.

But so far, “no action has been taken on its recommendations,” Stalin said. Meanwhile, even the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice (consisting of all major political parties from across the country), in its 79th Report in 2015, has concluded that “gaining consensus of all political parties may be difficult” and that “holding Simultaneous Elections may not be feasible in 2016 or even in a decade”, DMK said.

He also added that this exercise by the Law Commission would prove to be redundant and would eventually produce a report similar to the one already made a few years ago. If not anything, this exercise could dent the image and credibility of the Commission, Stalin added.