Ex Chennai police commissioner denies role in gutkha scam

Chennai : Ex Chennai Police Commissioner S George on Friday denied that he had received any money from Ghutka manufacturer and alleged that the scam was being highlighted to spoil his chances from becoming the director general of police. The attempt is also to prevent TK Rajendran’s chances, he said.

When media persons asked about an entry in the diary of the gutkha manufacturer A.V. Madhava Rao listing out the payment of Rs.15 lakh for Christmas to a former Commissioner of Police, George said someone may have taken money citing his name.

“Entries in the diary might have been made based on someone’s statement. Why should an ex-commissioner be paid any money,” George questioned. CBI probe is based on entries made by the gutkha manaufacturer.

On Sep 5, the CBI raided the houses of George, DGP Rajendran, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister C.Vijaya Baskar, gutkha manufacturer Rao and several state and central government officials in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

George said his name is not mentioned in the first information report (FIR) filed by CBI.

He also denied knowledge of the scam as his Deputy Commissioner Jayakumar did not report the illegal gutkha operations to his superiors despite knowing that and happening under his jurisdiction.

George claimed he had written to state government to conduct a probe into gutkha scam. It relates to an IT raid on gutkha manufacturer Madhav Rao in 2016 from whom a diary was recovered in which alleged bribes were paid to various officials.