06 Oct 2018, Edition - 1180, Saturday

Tamilnadu News

Five Fishermen from TN detained by the Iranian Coast Guard.

Covai Post Network

October 6, 2018

Chennai : Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to interfere in the release of the fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are currently held as prisoners by the Iranian Coast Guard.

Authorities detained 5 Indian fishermen, on September 1, took them to Kish island for allegedly violating Iranian Maritime boundaries. Five fishermen hail from Ramanathapuram and one from Thoothukudi district.

“The apprehended fishermen were reportedly detained in the fishing boat for more than a month. It is also reported that their essential supplies have exhausted and they do not have access to basic amenities. Further, many of the detained fishermen’s visas are expiring in a couple of months,” Mr. Palaniswami said in the letter.

The “prolonged incarceration” of these fishermen, who went abroad for earning their livelihood, would severely affect the morale and survival of their families. Their dependants in India were worried, he said.

“Hence, I request your personal intervention and instruct the Ambassador of India in Tehran to provide them essential supplies immediately and to take legal measures to secure the immediate release of these poor innocent fishermen from Tamil Nadu,” he said.

