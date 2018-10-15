  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
15 Oct 2018, Edition - 1189, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • MJ Akbar files defamation case against prime accuser
  • Zargam Mehdi was known to be close to senior BSP leader Lalji Verma.
  • Kerala HC grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal
  • BJP Minister Jaswant Yadav attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of being a Pakistan sympathiser
  • Burqa-clad football coach helps Chennai girls shoot for national goals
  • Union Minister MJ Akbar likely to move the court for filing criminal defamation today
  • Khashoggi has been missing since he stepped inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2
Travel

Tamilnadu News

Focus first on the job in hand, says corporate bigwig

Covai Post Network

October 15, 2018

ABB Global Industries and Services managing director GVN Subba Rao said taking responsibility and ownership without worrying about the result was key to a successful life and career.

At the convocation address at National Institute of Technology, Puducherry, at Karaikal he said focussing on the job in hand would increase chances of success. Hence, it was very important to keep away worries about the result.

Cultural diversity in NITs helped the students compete well in the job market. The scientific, engineering and technological world today was all about interdisciplinary studies.

He urged students to set holistic goals. “While the goal is important, journey makes it enjoyable,” he said.

Along with NIT director K Sankaranarayanasamy, Subba Rao conferred BTech and MTech degrees to 101 students.

A total of 20 companies visited the NIT during the academic year 2017-18.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿