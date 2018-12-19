For second year running, team of lady officers from the Afghan army, police train at Chennai OTA

Covai Post Network

Once again, 19 women officers of the Afghanistan Defence Forces are undergoing training at the Officers Training Academy.

For the second year running, the lady officers will be here at the OTA for four weeks, according to a Defence Ministry press release issued here on Wednesday.

Over the years, the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, has emerged a Centre of Excellence for training of Women Cadets and Officers in the Indian Army. The current batch of Afghan Officers also includes women officers from the Air Force and Police.

Most of the officers are in the service bracket of two or three years. The Afghan team arrived in Chennai on November 26 and since then they have been undergoing training at the academy. The training curriculum includes, Physical Training, Drill, Weapon Training, Tactical Training, Leadership and Human Resources Management, Information Technology, English Communication etc.

The Officers have already undergone basic military training in their country in respective Arms/ Services. Since OTA is one of the Premier Military Academies of the world, it is imparting much needed exposure to modern training methods and facilities to these Officers.

The Lady Officers showed keen interest in various outdoor activities like Obstacle Training and Weapon Training. Infantry tactics was the most preferred subject in indoor training, the Defence ministry press release said.