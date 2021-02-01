Highlights of Union Budget 2021-2022

Covai Post Network

Government allocates Rs 73,000 crore for NREGS against Rs 111,500 crore in the revised estimates of 2020-21.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana also sees a cut in the allocation, the scheme’s budget reduced from Rs 1,081 crore in BE 2020-21 to Rs 750 cr RE 2020-21 and Rs 700 in BE 2021-22.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) sees a Rs 10,000-crore cut in allocation. PM-Kisan’s budget reduced from Rs 75,000 cr in BE 2020-21 to Rs 65,000 cr in RE 2020-21. For the next financial year (2021-22) also, it has been kept at Rs 65,000 cr.

Fiscal Deficit in 2020-21 pegged at 9.5 percent of GDP.

Rs 2,217 crore to be provided for 42 cities to tackle air pollution.

Mission Poshan 2.0 will be launched.

”One Nation, One Ration Card” Scheme in 32 States, Union Territories.

No IT filing for people above 75 years.

Affordable housing projects to get a tax holiday for one year.

Reopening window for IT assessment cases reduced from six to three years.

Provision to remove the tax exemption on income from investments in provident funds, relatable to investments exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh a year.

Vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles announced. Vehicles will undergo a fitness test in automated fitness centres after 20 years in case of personal vehicles and after 15 years in case of commercial vehicles.

A central university in Leh proposed to be set up.

Defence allocation gets marginal hike. The total allocation for defence in 2021-22 including pensions stands at ₹4.78 lakh crore compared to ₹4.71 lakh crore last year.

Two Public Sector Banks and one general insurance company expected to be disinvested this year, in addition to the disinvestment of the IDBI Bank.

Capital expenditure increased to Rs. 5.54 lakh crore from Rs 4.39 lakh crore this year.

A national monetisation pipeline will be launched with a dashboard to track the progress and provide visibility to investors.

Rs 2,23,846 crore set aside for the health and well-being sector.

Centre will award national highway projects to the tune of 8,500 km by March 2022 and complete an additional 11,000 km of National Highway Corridor.

Forthcoming census will be the first digital census ever, Rs 3,758 crore allocated in this year.

Niti Aayog to come up with the list of companies that may be disinvested next. Idle assets will not contribute to Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Insurance Act proposed to be amended to increase the FDI limit from 49% to 74%.

A gas pipeline project will be taken up in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

High traffic corridors will get automated systems to avoid train collisions due to human error.

An urban Jal Jeevan Mission to be launched and implemented over five years with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore. The Urban Swachh Bharat Mission will be implemented over five years.

A new PM Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana will be launched to develop primary, secondary and tertiary care.