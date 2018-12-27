Human rights body issues notice to TN government over HIV infected blood transfusion

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Taking suo motu cognigance of media reports on blood transfusion that infected a pregnant lady with HIV, the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and sought a detailed report into the ghastly incident.

The human rights body has issued the report amid reports of criminal negligence on the part of public health care personnel that were contained in the media.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report in the matter including action taken against the guilty and relief/ counselling provided to the victims, within four weeks.

The incident amounted to violation of human rights of the victims of medical negligence. As reported, had proper action been taken by the authorities when the donor was first recognized as a case of HIV+, the mishap could be avoided. Now both, the donor and the recipient woman are passing through a trauma.

The Commission has further observed that this reported painful incident has raised a serious issue regarding safe handling of blood samples, detection of diseases like HIV and transfusion of blood as per set standards by taking all precautions.

A nationwide move is required to be taken to examine the procedures so that Right to Life of the innocent people is not violated. It has asked the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, to call for a status report on the issue, from all the States/UTs and submit a report to the Commission within six weeks along with their comments thereon.

A pregnant woman was infused with the blood of a donor at government hospital at Sattur area of Virudhunagar district. The same blood was given to a woman, who had come to the hospital for anti-natal checks and was advised blood transfusion by the doctors.