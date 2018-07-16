  • Download mobile app

16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday

Indian space agency ISRO to launch several Indian and foreign satellites before year end

Covai Post Network

July 16, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Chennai : India will be launching several rockets carrying many satellites, domestic and foreign, from the month of September from Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO will be firing three rockets — Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk II and Mk III).

The launches will start from September, a top ISRO official said.

In September ISRO will launch a PSLV rocket with two foreign satellites and the following month will see another PSLV carrying an Indian remote sensing satellite and several foreign satellites.

October will also see India’s heaviest rocket 640-ton GSLV Mk III flying up with GSAT-29 with Ka x Ku multi-beam and optical communication payloads.

In November, ISRO will fly a GSLV Mk II rocket to put into orbit GSAT-7A, to be used by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Earlier, ISRO had launched GSAT-7 or Rukmini satellite for the Indian Navy.

ISRO had recalled a the 5.8-ton GSAT-11, a communication satellite that was recalled from French Guiana in April for technical reasons. Now this satellite too will be launched before the year end, top ISRO officials expected.

Arianspace will be launching the Indian satellite from French Guyana.

