It is a battle of biopics on NTR in this election season in AP

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Andhra Pradesh is witnessing an NTR versus NTR on silver screen as part of poll campaign for Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

It was the filmy god NT Rama Rao (NTR) who ejected a mighty Congress from the state in the 80s in just nine months of launching a party, Telugu Desam.

Much water has flown in river Krishna since then. He is no more but continues to live in the political discourse.

NTR had that charisma and pull – and the political team of backroom boys and lever operators who wrote the winning script for him.

Today, his life story, told from two perspectives – one that paints his son-in-law CM Chandrababu Naidu as the villain and the other as a good man are vying for attention of the masses.

Film maker from Mumbai, director Ram Gopal Verma, told the story of NTR through his wife Lakshmi Parvati’s perspective in which Naidu is painted as the villain. She had alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had stabbed her husband in the back and usurped power.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had stayed the release of the film in Andhra Pradesh.

To counter this film, NTR’s son Balakrishna, has come out with a biopic on his father. Tracing his father’s life from childhood, the part one of the biopic—titled NTR Kathanayakudu ends with NTR’s anointment as the CM.

The second part of the biopic, NTR Mahanayakudu is expected to deal with his political life and times and is said to be softer on Naidu.

The second part of the biopic is slated for release ahead of the polling in Andhra Pradesh on April 11.