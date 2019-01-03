  • Download mobile app
03 Jan 2019
Tamilnadu News

IT sleuths raid popular eateries, hotel chains

Covai Post Network

January 3, 2019

Chennai : Income Tax sleutghs came calling on the offices of few well-known hotel chains to check in on tax evasion after the department received source-based information.

“The IT raids at many locations in Chennai began at 8 in the morning and were continuing till late evening,” a senior IT official said.

“We have not touched the restaurents. Only after searches are over, the tax evasion can be quantified,” the official added.

At some places, IT official were still examining the records till late evening. At a rough count, there were over 30 locations where the hundred-strong team of officials descended early morning.

Among those raided included popular hotel chains like Sarvana Bhavan, Hot Bread, Anjappar and Grand Sweets. Not only the offices of the eateries were raided, but also the sleuths went through the residences of their owners, IT sources said.

The IT sleuths were trying to find out if any of these hotel chains and eateries had suppressed income, which sources said was likely as per the information received by the department.

