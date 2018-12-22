Kamal Haasan to contest 2019 Lok Sabha general elections

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan declared that he will not do more films and enter electoral politics, starting with the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections.

Making the announcement on Saturday, the Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said very soon his party will begin the process of candidate selection for 39 seats in Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to press persons in Chennai, Kamal Haasan said “I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.” For the present, he maintained suspense as to his own constituency. He also announced that he was open to alliances with like-minded parties.

“We are willing to form an alliance with like-minded parties in parliament elections. Our executive committee members have asked me to take decisions on party alliance,” Haasan said adding at no cost will his party align with a party that “tries to change the DNA of Tamil Nadu.”

More interesting will be the bye-elections to 20 assembly constituencies that are also likely to be held. It is here that smaller parties may have the damage potential and affect either of the two Dravidian majors.

Kamal Haasan has already made his choices clear with the kind of political leaders he has met so far. Among those he met include Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and even senior Left leaders.

In Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan wants to make his presence felt and sees a vaccum that he can occupy after the death of two towering political personalities – Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. The bye elections give Kamal Naath a chance to test his political strength.

In a state where the two national parties, the Congress and the BJP, are at the mercy of either of the two Dravidian majors, the DMK and the AIADMK.

Kamala Haasan had in February 2018 declared his entry into politics with the formation of Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Centre at a massive function in Madurai. Incidentally the other superstar of Tamil films, Rajinikanth is also making political statements and is expected to play a more active role in politics of Tamil Nadu.