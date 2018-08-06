Karunanidhi critical, battling for life in Chennai hospital

Covai Post Network

Chennai : His family members rush to the hospital in the morning after his health condition caused concern

The health condition of Kalaignar, admitted to a private hospital here, gave a cause for concern in the morning on Monday when his family members rushed to check in on him.

His wife Dayalu Ammal was also among those who called on the ailing 94-year-old leader, M Karunanidhi at the Kauvery hospital. His wife Rajathiammal, isons Alagiri and Stalin, daughter Kanimozhi, grand sons and nephews were also among those who visited him at the hospital and spent time with doctor attending on him.

After calling on his father and speaking to doctors, Alagiri told media persons that Kalaignar was being treated well and was responding to treatment. His condition had deteriorated earlier but is now stable, Alagiri said.

Senior Congress leader Thirunavukkarasar told media persons that he hoped the DMK patriarch got well soon and returned home.

On Sunday, President Ramnath Kovind also came calling on the ailing leader and met Stalin and Kanomozhi as well. He too enquired about the treatment being given to Karunanidhi.

He is amongst the tallest leaders in India and though confined entirely to the region, his influence spread over national politics too and could dictate to the central government on a host of issues.