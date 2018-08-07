Karunanidhi critical: Doctors say controlling his vital parameters proving to be a big challenge

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Tamil Nadu government beefing up security in Chennai and increased police presence in and around Kauvery Hospital, where Kalaignar is admitted for treatment. Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi call on Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniwami at Secretariat.

Tamil Nadu government is beefing up security arrangements in Chennai and taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents, as DMK patriatch M Karunanidhi battles for his life at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday.

Karunanidhi’s immediate family members – sons MK Alagiri and MK Stalin, daughter Kanimozhi – visited their father at the hospital where the doctors are maintaining that bringing the vital parameters of the Kalaignar’s was becoming a challenge. They later called on Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami and were with him at the secretariat for 20 minutes. It is reported that they may have discussed details of Karunanidhi’s health and also security arrangements with the Chief Minister.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments,” said a statement from Kauvery Hospital.

“He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis,” the statement added.

The doctors said that the functioning of his vital organs normal has become a big challenge and said that the next 24 hours will be very crucial.

This is being interpreted as the worst news by his countless supporters even as television reports spoke about Stalin indicating his family’s wish of securing a place on Marina beach to lay his father to rest. Other senior DMK leaders, TR Baalu, Murasoli Selvam and I Periasamy also accompanied the three Karunanidhi children.

Efforts to independently confirm the development proved futile.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of DMK cadres are congregating in Chennai and moving towards the hospital. The state government has ordered all the senior police officials from neighbouring areas to rush to Chennai to oversee law and order situation given the huge congregation of Kalaignar’s admirers and followers in Chennai.

Karunanidhi, 94, was admitted to Kauvery hospital on July 28 of complaints of low blood pressure. He was resuscitated and his condition was made stable later. The hospital stated that he had contracted Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and had a fever because of it.