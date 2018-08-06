Karunanidhi critital, police divert traffic near Kauvery Hospital

http://www.bfirst.in

Chennai: Police have diverted traffic near the Kauvery Hospital as large numbers of DMK cadres have started gathering outside after doctors said that M Karunanidhi’s health has declined once again.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after his blood pressure dropped. He has been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit since then.

Doctors are finding it difficult to maintain the functioning of his vital organs, according to a press communique issued by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director, Kauvery Hospital.

Besides, the former chief minister’s age-related ailments too have posed a challenge for the doctors. However, he is monitored round-the-clock. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis, said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj.

