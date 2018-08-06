  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
  • DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
  • Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
  • MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
  • Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
  • PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
  • Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
  • BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
  • Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
  • Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
Tamilnadu News

Karunanidhi critital, police divert traffic near Kauvery Hospital

August 6, 2018

Chennai: Police have diverted traffic near the Kauvery Hospital as large numbers of DMK cadres have started gathering outside after doctors said that M Karunanidhi’s health has declined once again.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after his blood pressure dropped. He has been receiving treatment at the intensive care unit since then.

Doctors are finding it difficult to maintain the functioning of his vital organs, according to a press communique issued by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director, Kauvery Hospital.

Besides, the former chief minister’s age-related ailments too have posed a challenge for the doctors. However, he is monitored round-the-clock. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis, said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj.

SOURCE : http://www.bfirst.in/category/nation/karunanidhi-critital-police-divert-traffic-near-kauvery-hospital-506912

