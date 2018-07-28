28 Jul 2018, Edition - 1110, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- 8 arrested in Varanasi flyover collapse
- Kerala Hydroelectric Scandal Case: CBI wants Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to be probed for graft, appeals in the SC
- Terrorists abduct a cop from Tral, J&K
- DMK chief M Karunanidhi, 94, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after his blood pressure dropped
- More Terrorists abducted another policeman from Tral in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning
Karunanidhi stable, to return home soon. DMK leader appeals to people not to believe rumours of any kind
Covai Post Network
July 28, 2018
Chennai : DMK spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP T K S Elangovan on Saturday said Karunanidhi’s health is improving. He will soon return home, he said.
Elangovan told media persons outside Kauvery Hospital where Kalaignar is admitted, that tjhere were rumours flying around over his health. The DMK leader appealed to the people not to believe ‘false news’. “Kalignar is stable. Some people are trying to to spread false news that he has passed away. People should not believe that false news,” Elangovan said.