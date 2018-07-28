Karunanidhi stable, to return home soon. DMK leader appeals to people not to believe rumours of any kind

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMK spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP T K S Elangovan on Saturday said Karunanidhi’s health is improving. He will soon return home, he said.

Elangovan told media persons outside Kauvery Hospital where Kalaignar is admitted, that tjhere were rumours flying around over his health. The DMK leader appealed to the people not to believe ‘false news’. “Kalignar is stable. Some people are trying to to spread false news that he has passed away. People should not believe that false news,” Elangovan said.