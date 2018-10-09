  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
09 Oct 2018, Edition - 1183, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Confirmed deaths near 2,000, still more likely in Indonesia
  • Alphabet shuts Google+ social site after user data exposed
  • Rupee hits a new low of 74.02 against the dollar
  • Akali Dal Leader Manjit Singh GK resigns from the post of Chief of Delhi Gurudwara Committee
  • Journalist Nakkeeran Gopal held on sedition charges
Travel

Tamilnadu News

Kiosk installed as a part of Ecourt Service

Covai Post Network

October 9, 2018

Chennai : As a part of eCourt service kiosk is installed to help litigants know the status of their case.

Madras High Court Judge Justice T.S. Sivagnanam (Portfolio Judge for Erode district) inaugurated the kiosk in the presence of Madras High Court Judge Justice C.V. Karthikeyan (Additional Portfolio Judge for Erode district), N. Uma Maheswari, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Erode district, and B. Mohan, Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The litigants need to enter the case number, type and year after which details of the case will be displayed. Also, the judgments and hearing dates of cases can be viewed in the kiosk. The status of each case will be updated immediately after hearing.

In the next phase, the service will be extended to other courts.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿