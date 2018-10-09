Kiosk installed as a part of Ecourt Service

Covai Post Network

Chennai : As a part of eCourt service kiosk is installed to help litigants know the status of their case.

Madras High Court Judge Justice T.S. Sivagnanam (Portfolio Judge for Erode district) inaugurated the kiosk in the presence of Madras High Court Judge Justice C.V. Karthikeyan (Additional Portfolio Judge for Erode district), N. Uma Maheswari, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Erode district, and B. Mohan, Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The litigants need to enter the case number, type and year after which details of the case will be displayed. Also, the judgments and hearing dates of cases can be viewed in the kiosk. The status of each case will be updated immediately after hearing.

In the next phase, the service will be extended to other courts.